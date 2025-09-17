SAP shares were among the best performers on the DAX on Wednesday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the wake of encouraging comments from Jefferies analysts, who believe the market is too pessimistic about the enterprise software publisher.



At around 12:15 p.m., the German technology group's stock was up 1.1%, the third-best performance in a DAX index that was down 0.2%.



Despite the rather negative sentiment currently surrounding the stock, Jefferies—which maintains its buy recommendation on the stock—said that a recent discussion with the company's CFO reminded it that SAP still has several growth drivers, as well as a coherent strategy that should enable it to grow sustainably.



As such, the outlook for cloud orders and cash generation (free cash flow, FCF) appears to be much better than many investors are unofficially anticipating ("whisper numbers").



According to its forecasts, SAP should see its revenue growth accelerate to around +11.5% in FY 2026, while improving its operating margin and generating more cash, a prospect that should enable the stock to rebound from its recent decline, especially since he believes the stock remains modestly valued with an estimated 2026 FCF yield of 3.3%, after adjusting for stock options.