SAP fell more than 1% in Frankfurt, following a downward revision by the software publisher of its cloud revenue forecasts when it published its results for Q3 2025.



The German group now expects cloud revenues to be at the lower end of its target range of €21.6bn to €21.9bn at constant exchange rates for the full year.



This revision overshadows more optimistic expectations for its non-IFRS operating profit, for which it is now targeting the upper end of €10.3bn-$10.6bn, and its free cash flow, which it now expects to be between €8bn and €8.2bn (rather than around €8bn).



In the first nine months of 2025, SAP's non-IFRS EPS rose 44% to €4.53, while its operating profit increased 35% to €7.59bn, with revenues up 11% to €27.1bn (+27% to €15.4bn for the cloud).