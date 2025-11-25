Mercialys has announced the appointment of Sarah Leroy as Secretary General. In this role, she will join the executive committee and oversee the legal, governance, compliance, and CSR departments, reporting directly to Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer.

A qualified lawyer specializing in real estate and mergers & acquisitions, Sarah Leroy brings over 20 years of experience gained notably at Axa Investment Managers, Tereos, and the law firms Jones Day and August & Debouzy.

"Her strong expertise and recognized experience represent a major asset to support Mercialys in its next stages of development," stated the real estate company specializing in commercial property.