Sartorius AG shares are under pressure on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, shedding 3.5% at EUR241. Beyond profit-taking following two consecutive sessions of gains, an analyst reaffirmed a Sell recommendation on the stock, leaving the TP unchanged at EUR190.

According to mwb research, risks surrounding pharmaceutical groups' capital expenditure (capex) are becoming increasingly apparent. This follows reports of Eli Lilly scaling back its project in Alzey and the potential abandonment of certain investments by Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany.



The note further indicates that a shift in pharmaceutical investment from Europe to the United States could weigh on specific Sartorius business lines, particularly laboratory and bioprocessing equipment.



Finally, mwb research notes that while recurring revenue - estimated at approximately 75% of total sales - should provide a floor for the business, it may not fully offset a prolonged slowdown in investment cycles.