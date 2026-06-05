Sartorius AG out of favor, as mwb research maintains Sell rating
Sartorius AG shares are under pressure on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, shedding 3.5% at EUR241. Beyond profit-taking following two consecutive sessions of gains, an analyst reaffirmed a Sell recommendation on the stock, leaving the TP unchanged at EUR190.
According to mwb research, risks surrounding pharmaceutical groups' capital expenditure (capex) are becoming increasingly apparent. This follows reports of Eli Lilly scaling back its project in Alzey and the potential abandonment of certain investments by Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany.
The note further indicates that a shift in pharmaceutical investment from Europe to the United States could weigh on specific Sartorius business lines, particularly laboratory and bioprocessing equipment.
Finally, mwb research notes that while recurring revenue - estimated at approximately 75% of total sales - should provide a floor for the business, it may not fully offset a prolonged slowdown in investment cycles.
Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates in two segments: bioprocess solutions and lab products and services. The bioprocess solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media, single-use bags for cell cultivation and storage of biopharmaceuticals, membrane adsorbers for purification in bioprocesses, filter technology for clarification, among others. The lab Products and Services segment provides instruments, consumables, and services for laboratories, including laboratory balances, laboratory water systems for storage of purified water, electronic pipettes, filter systems for sample preparation, and membrane filter systems for sterility testing of parenteral.
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