Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares held the silver medal in the SBF 120 index on the Paris Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after Jefferies analysts initated coverage of the ordinary shares of its German parent company Sartorius.



The US broker, which already covered Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Sartorius preferred shares, said it expects the ordinary shares to become more liquid from 2028 onwards due to the dissolution of the Horst Sartorius community of heirs, the reference shareholder of the German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, which holds a 50.09% stake in the company.



Regarding Stedim, in which Sartorius became the majority shareholder in 2007 and now holds around 71.5%, Jefferies believes that the market is currently factoring in below-average growth forecasts, which leads it to believe that the share has some upside potential.



The broker is therefore initiating coverage of Sartorius ordinary shares with a buy recommendation and a target price of €210, while upgrading its recommendation on preferred shares to 'buy', with a target price of €263.



It is also maintaining its buy recommendation on Sartorius Stedim Biotech, while lowering its target price from $245 to $229.



In Frankfurt, ordinary shares rose 6.3% on Tuesday afternoon, while preferred shares gained 3.7%.



In Paris, Sartorius Stedim Biotech rose 2.2%.