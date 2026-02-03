Sartorius Stedim Biotech (-3.85%, at EUR180.15) is losing ground and is one of the biggest fallers on the SBF 120. The company reported preliminary annual results that were broadly in line with expectations, while its guidance disappointed investors.

The supplier of innovative technologies for the manufacture of biological products announced it had met its financial targets for 2025, notably thanks to a sharp rise in revenue and significantly improved profitability.



Last year, the group's revenue increased by 9.6% at constant exchange rates, reaching €2.967bn. On a reported basis, growth was limited to 6.7%, due to the weakness of the US dollar.



All geographic regions contributed to this strong performance, particularly the Americas region (+11.8% at constant exchange rates), which saw its momentum accelerate after a decline in 2024.



Meanwhile, preliminary underlying EBITDA rose at a rate above 17.3%, to €914m. The underlying EBITDA margin increased by 2.8% to 30.8%, compared to 28% a year ago.



Preliminary underlying net profit saw even stronger growth, up 26.7% to €428m, i.e. €90m more than in 2024.



Somewhat Tepid Outlook



For the current financial year, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is targeting sales growth of between 6% and 10% at constant exchange rates, potentially signaling a slowdown compared to 2025. The company specified that this growth will be primarily driven by its consumables business, while the equipment segment is expected to remain at least stable.



UBS analysts are aiming for the upper end of this range, forecasting a 9.8% increase in revenue at constant exchange rates, while consensus is even more ambitious at 10.1%.



At the same time, the underlying EBITDA margin is expected to reach just over 31%, representing an improvement of only 0.2% compared to 2025. Here again, UBS is more optimistic, targeting 32.4%.



Ahead of a conference call scheduled for 1 p.m. this Tuesday, analysts at the Swiss bank maintain their Neutral rating on the stock, with a target price of €220.