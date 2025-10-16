Up over 10%, Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares posted the strongest rise in the STOXX Europe 600 index following the upward revision of its targets for 2025.



The supplier of equipment and materials for the biopharmaceutical industry, which says it has achieved "excellent performance" in the first nine months of the year, now expects revenue growth of around 9% this year, up from a previous target of 7%, with a forecast range of around plus/minus two percentage points.



In terms of profitability, the group anticipates a current operating margin (EBITDA) of around 31%, compared with 30%-31% to date.



In the first nine months of the year, its revenue reached €2,195m, up 10.2% at constant exchange rates, thanks to the strength of its consumables business, which generates high margins.



Its current EBITDA thus increased by 21% to €683m, exceeding sales growth, with a current operating margin of 31.1%.



Although these solid results and the upward revision of targets were broadly in line with analysts' expectations, Sartorius Stedim Biotech's share price rose 10.2% on Thursday morning following the announcement, bringing it back into positive territory since the start of the year, with an annual increase now standing at over 7%.