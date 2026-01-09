Sartorius Stedim Biotech the Biggest Loser on SBF 120 After RBC Downgrade

Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares posted the sharpest decline on the SBF 120 on Friday at the Paris Stock Exchange, weighed down by a rating downgrade from RBC.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/09/2026 at 04:18 am EST

Analysts at the Canadian bank downgraded their recommendation this morning to "sector perform" from the previous "outperform," while maintaining their price target at 240 euros.



In its note, RBC justified its decision by pointing to the stock's strong rally, which has gained more than 28% over the past five months and 10% in the last two months.



The institution noted that the company expects revenue growth of around 9% for 2025, compared to a consensus of 9.3%/9.4%, leading it to anticipate limited potential for positive surprises when annual results are released on February 3.



RBC also downgraded its recommendation on Sartorius AG, Stedim's German parent company, again to "sector perform" from "outperform," citing the strong rise in the share price in recent months and limited short-term upside potential.



By 10:00 a.m., the stock was down 3% after reaching a nearly one-year high yesterday.