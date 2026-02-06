Sartorius Stedim Proposes Stable Dividend for 2025
Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of €0.69 per share for the 2025 financial year, to be proposed at the combined shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 24, 2026.
Published on 02/06/2026 at 07:32 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
As a reminder, the supplier of technologies for the manufacturing of biological products reported a preliminary net current result up 26.7% to €428 million for the past year, as announced last Tuesday.