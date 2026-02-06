Sartorius Stedim Proposes Stable Dividend for 2025

Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of €0.69 per share for the 2025 financial year, to be proposed at the combined shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 24, 2026.

This dividend per share, identical to the amount paid in 2024, would represent a total distribution of €67.1 million. The dividend will be paid to shareholders starting from April 2.



As a reminder, the supplier of technologies for the manufacturing of biological products reported a preliminary net current result up 26.7% to €428 million for the past year, as announced last Tuesday.