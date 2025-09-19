Stifel confirms its buy recommendation on Sartorius shares, along with its target price of €230 after meeting its new CEO Michael Grosse at a dinner held after he took office on July 1, replacing long-term CEO Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg.



Although the dinner did not reveal any new negative or positive surprises, Sartorius is in its ninth or tenth quarter of double-digit growth in consumables orders, and a return to normal in terms of revenue seems only a matter of time, the broker said.



With a strategic discourse, capital allocation priorities, and few details, sellers will see no reason to change their position, but we consider a 'status quo' message to be broadly positive, Stifel adds.