This is a historic low for Saudi Aramco's share price, which is now trading at the same level as during the peak of the pandemic panic in spring 2020.

The Saudi major, the world's largest producer with nearly 12.4 million barrels per day, is also by far the highest capitalized. Valued at $1.7 trillion, it generated cash profits—or free cash flow—of $85bn last year, less than the $124bn in dividends distributed.

Earlier this year, the group announced that it is revising its distribution policy to reduce its dividend payout to $85bn. This will not help the kingdom's finances, which currently have a budget deficit of 5.3% of GDP, but the group's exceptional financial base will remain intact.

97%-controlled by the Saudi state and its sovereign wealth fund—i.e. by the royal family—Saudi Aramco still appears to have difficult access to global financial markets. In reality, what might appear to be a guarantee of stability may still be perceived by investors as an insurmountable obstacle.

Indeed, despite the many promises of openness made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, foreign investment inflows into the kingdom remain very disappointing, also at their lowest level since 2020. Geopolitical instability in the region and the fallout from the Khashoggi affair, amongst other factors, undoubtedly explain this persistent disenchantment.

Every time the price of oil falls by one dollar, Aramco loses no less than one billion dollars in profit. In this context, the tightening of purse strings is not only affecting dividends; the external growth strategy has also been revised, and its ambitions scaled back.

Earlier this year, the group announced that it was not interested in acquiring Castrol, which was put up for sale by BP in the midst of restructuring. However, many saw it as the most natural buyer after its transaction with Valvoline three years ago.

This wait-and-see attitude has not spared its counterpart AdNoc, the large petrochemical conglomerate of its Emirati neighbor, which also intends to take a break after a series of acquisitions, including Australian gas producer Santos and German chemical group Covestro.

However, in conjunction with the national mining group Ma'aden, efforts to diversify into lithium production remain a priority. Energy groups have valuable technical expertise in the production of this metal, particularly because the brine from oil fields is often rich in it.

Furthermore, although much more expensive than extraction, refining would benefit from very competitive energy costs in the kingdom, which also has all the necessary infrastructure to ensure large-scale exports.

Based on their dividend yield and various profit multiples, Saudi Aramco is now valued by the market at roughly the same level as the major European companies. The American companies Exxon and Chevron continue to lead the pack, while Brazil's Petrobras brings up the rear.

