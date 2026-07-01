Escalating Middle Eastern supply chain friction will test whether these earnings can stay slick.

That Saudi Arabia is trying to restructure its economy is not breaking news. Its Vision 2030 aims to supercharge manufacturing so it can contribute SAR 895 billion Saudi Arabian Riyal to GDP and boost non-oil exports to SAR 557bn by 2030. This push away from relying on selling crude oil is a win for local refining, base oils, and lubricants.

However, this industrial expansion faces near-term macroeconomic headwinds. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) June 2026 Oil report flags regional oil trade disruptions and plunging inventories stemming from the latest Middle East conflict.

While a US-Iran interim agreement has recently improved shipping outlooks through the Strait of Hormuz, supply chains will take time to normalize amid a projected 3.9 mb/d drop in global oil supply for 2026.

Despite these broader market frictions, Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef) is holding strong. With production hubs in Jeddah and Yanbu, this regional giant could benefit as one of the region's largest producers.

Profits stand tall

Luberef’s Q1 26 results show profits growing much faster than sales. Revenue increased just 1.4% y/y to SAR 2.15bn from SAR 2.12bn, a small gain considering the volatility in lubricant markets.

What stands out is the gap between revenue growth and earnings growth. EBITDA rose 16.6% y/y to SAR 337m from SAR 289m. Net profit increased 16.2% y/y to SAR 258m from SAR 222m. Higher by-product crack margins offset pressure in the base oil business and weaker base oil crack margins.

For context: Base oil sales volumes fell 12% to 240,000 metric tons from 272,000 metric tons, while base oil crack margins declined 14% to SAR 1,513 per metric ton from SAR 1,755 per metric ton.

Cash flow was the weak spot. Operating cash flow fell 51.5% to SAR 194m from SAR 400m. Free cash flow dropped to SAR 41m in Q1 26 from SAR 292m in Q1 25. Capital expenditure increased 41.7% to SAR 153m from SAR 108m in Q1 25.

A slick upside

At SAR 123, the shares are up 20.6% over the past year, below the 52-week high of SAR 131.20. Yet the valuation still looks restrained.

The stock trades at 11.7x, estimated FY 26 earnings, well below its three-year historical average P/E of 18.1x. Either the market expects earnings to cool off after the recent recovery, or it is not fully convinced that current profitability can last.

The analyst community is taking a more optimistic view. All five analysts covering the stock rate it a “Buy”. The average target price of SAR 140.9 implies a 13.4% upside from current levels, suggesting analysts see further room for a valuation re-rating.

Investors are also being paid to wait. The stock offers an FY 26 dividend yield of 5.5%, inching up to 5.6% in FY 28.

Taxing times

Regional geopolitical developments in the Middle East have increased economic uncertainty and created the potential for disruptions to business activities. Unfavorable currency movements could also negatively affect the company's costs and revenues.

The company is also vulnerable to changes in supply and demand dynamics and broader market conditions, which could influence pricing power, and profitability. Regulatory, tax, tariff, and sanctions risks could also affect operating costs.