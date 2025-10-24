Savencia Fromage & Dairy remained stable after the agri-food group announced a slight 1% decline in revenue to €5.03bn for the first nine months of 2025, due to an unfavorable currency effect of 4%.
In a fragile economic environment, its overall organic growth nevertheless remains resilient at +2.8%, supported by the strong performance of other dairy products (+5.6%), which offset the virtual stagnation of cheese products (+0.5%).
While the dairy economy continues to be marked by record milk prices in the third quarter, Savencia is continuing its efforts to adapt and invest by developing the complementarity of its various businesses.
Savencia is the world's leading producer of cheese specialties. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- cheese products (54.9%): brands Caprice des Dieux, Saint Albray, Le Rustique, Coeur de Lion, Saint Agur, Bresse Bleu, St-Morêt, Tartare, Carré Frais, RichesMonts, Chavroux, Saint-Loup, Géramont, Saint Albray, Fol Epi, etc.;
- dairy products (45.1%): industrial dairy products (technical butters and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic, and health care industry, animal bottle feeding products) and dairy products for large-scale consumption (milk, modern butters, long-conservation creams, cheese desserts, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (37.3%), Europe (32.1%) and other (30.6%).
