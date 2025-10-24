Savencia Fromage & Dairy remained stable after the agri-food group announced a slight 1% decline in revenue to €5.03bn for the first nine months of 2025, due to an unfavorable currency effect of 4%.



In a fragile economic environment, its overall organic growth nevertheless remains resilient at +2.8%, supported by the strong performance of other dairy products (+5.6%), which offset the virtual stagnation of cheese products (+0.5%).



While the dairy economy continues to be marked by record milk prices in the third quarter, Savencia is continuing its efforts to adapt and invest by developing the complementarity of its various businesses.