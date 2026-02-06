Savencia Revenue Hit by Currency Effects in 2025

Savencia Fromage & Dairy reported a 2.6% drop in revenue to €6.96 billion for the year 2025, a decline attributed to a sharp negative currency effect of 4.3%, mainly linked to the devaluation of South American currencies.

The overall organic growth of the agri-food group remained resilient at +1.6%, supported by strong performance in "other dairy products" (+3.7%), while sales of cheese products stagnated organically.



"Overall, the year 2025 was marked by a dairy economy experiencing high inflation, with record milk prices, especially in France, an atypical market situation for industrial product quotations, and significant volatility in demand," Savencia noted.



Focusing more specifically on cheese products, the company highlighted a decline in volumes, "the consequence of persistently fragile consumer demand, particularly in France and Europe, and rising prices against an inflationary backdrop in 2025."