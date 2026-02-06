Savencia Fromage & Dairy reported a 2.6% drop in revenue to €6.96 billion for the year 2025, a decline attributed to a sharp negative currency effect of 4.3%, mainly linked to the devaluation of South American currencies.
The overall organic growth of the agri-food group remained resilient at +1.6%, supported by strong performance in "other dairy products" (+3.7%), while sales of cheese products stagnated organically.
"Overall, the year 2025 was marked by a dairy economy experiencing high inflation, with record milk prices, especially in France, an atypical market situation for industrial product quotations, and significant volatility in demand," Savencia noted.
Focusing more specifically on cheese products, the company highlighted a decline in volumes, "the consequence of persistently fragile consumer demand, particularly in France and Europe, and rising prices against an inflationary backdrop in 2025."
Savencia is the world's leading producer of cheese specialties. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- cheese products (54.9%): brands Caprice des Dieux, Saint Albray, Le Rustique, Coeur de Lion, Saint Agur, Bresse Bleu, St-Morêt, Tartare, Carré Frais, RichesMonts, Chavroux, Saint-Loup, Géramont, Saint Albray, Fol Epi, etc.;
- dairy products (45.1%): industrial dairy products (technical butters and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic, and health care industry, animal bottle feeding products) and dairy products for large-scale consumption (milk, modern butters, long-conservation creams, cheese desserts, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (37.3%), Europe (32.1%) and other (30.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.