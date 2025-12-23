Savencia Fromage & Dairy has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Quatá Alimentos (Quatá), a cheese and dairy products manufacturer in Brazil.
This development will strengthen Savencia's local portfolio through the integration of well-established brands such as Gloria and Quatá, which offer a broad and complementary range of dairy and cheese products.
The company sources high-quality milk from regions located in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro.
"This acquisition reinforces Savencia's long-standing presence in Brazil, where the Group has been established for several decades with heritage local brands such as Polenghi, Campo Lindo, Polenguinho, and Frescatino," said Olivier Delaméa, CEO of the Savencia Group.
Savencia is the world's leading producer of cheese specialties. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- cheese products (54.9%): brands Caprice des Dieux, Saint Albray, Le Rustique, Coeur de Lion, Saint Agur, Bresse Bleu, St-Morêt, Tartare, Carré Frais, RichesMonts, Chavroux, Saint-Loup, Géramont, Saint Albray, Fol Epi, etc.;
- dairy products (45.1%): industrial dairy products (technical butters and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic, and health care industry, animal bottle feeding products) and dairy products for large-scale consumption (milk, modern butters, long-conservation creams, cheese desserts, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (37.3%), Europe (32.1%) and other (30.6%).
