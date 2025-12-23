Savencia Signs Agreement to Acquire Quatá Alimentos in Brazil

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/23/2025 at 12:31 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Savencia Fromage & Dairy has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Quatá Alimentos (Quatá), a cheese and dairy products manufacturer in Brazil.



This development will strengthen Savencia's local portfolio through the integration of well-established brands such as Gloria and Quatá, which offer a broad and complementary range of dairy and cheese products.



The company sources high-quality milk from regions located in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro.



"This acquisition reinforces Savencia's long-standing presence in Brazil, where the Group has been established for several decades with heritage local brands such as Polenghi, Campo Lindo, Polenguinho, and Frescatino," said Olivier Delaméa, CEO of the Savencia Group.