France's third-largest dairy producer-far behind Lactalis and Danone, but with twice the revenue of Bel-published its half-year results yesterday.

The family-owned group, which owns several brands that have long dominated supermarket shelves—Caprice des Dieux, Saint Albray, Cœur de Lyon, St Môret, and Elle & Vire, amongst others—describes itself as the second-largest cheese group in France and the fifth-largest in the world. It generates over two-thirds of its sales outside France, a share that has remained stable for ten years.

The first six months of the year have been marked by an unfavorable scissor effect that Savencia is accustomed to: on the one hand, rising milk prices; on the other, fierce competition that prevents it from passing on this pressure to its selling prices. It has also announced its intention to merge two subsidiaries, Savencia Fromage & Dairy and Savencia Gourmet.

Over the past 20 years, Savencia's revenue and operating profit have doubled. However, in absolute terms, after inflation, the group is actually facing genuine stagnation. Its business remains labor-intensive with low margins in a highly competitive sector with no organic growth, but which is nevertheless defensive.

Historically, Savencia has not had the economies of scale, presence in fast-growing international markets, or integration of the industrial tools of a competitor such as Bel, whose profitability is at least twice as high, despite it being smaller.

This, coupled with a lack of growth, mediocre value creation on acquisitions, and a capital structure that still leaves a large share to debt—almost half of the enterprise value—has always earned it the market's disfavor and an average valuation of x0.65 of equity.

The latter is currently trading below this level, at x0.48 times equity, as well as at a multiple of operating profit before investments—or EBITDA—at historic lows. Savencia therefore remains one of the last French small caps to flash brightly on the radar of so-called "value" investors.

However, they will not fail to notice that the share price in 2025 is exactly the same as it was twenty years ago, and that dividend payments have decreased over the period. The discount is structural and could therefore continue indefinitely, barring any major upheavals.