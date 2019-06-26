sbe :'s Disruptive Group and Umami Burger Continue Rapid Growth in 2019 Appointing Two Key Executives to Senior Leadership

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe - the leading international lifestyle hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning venues, announces the expansion of its Disruptive Group and Umami teams with the hiring of two industry veterans in leadership roles. With significant growth planned in the future, the brand is proud to welcome Nate Appleman as Umami Chief Operating Officer and John Polizzi as Vice President of Operations for Disruptive Group. Appleman will be based out of sbe's Los Angeles office and Polizzi out of the sbe New York City headquarters, both reporting to Founder & CEO, Sam Nazarian.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I have been following the careers of Nate and John for many years and cannot be more excited to have both on our team. As we are now looking to innovate both Umami and all the Disruptive Group brands globally and domestically, the key for us by bringing these two gentleman on board is to show how serious we are in the ever evolving landscape of food and beverage, as it ties into hospitality. As sbe and the Disruptive Group expand on a global scale, I am proud to welcome two seasoned professionals to support the team. Nate will oversee the domestic and international growth of Umami and John will focus on the operations of our Disruptive Group. These two terrific new additions to our team reflect our continued commitment to fostering growth and innovation."

Nate Appleman, Umami's Chief Operating Officer, joins the company with extensive experience in the culinary industry. The Culinary Institute of America graduate and James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef award-winner brings key experience to his role where he will be a pivotal figurehead in overseeing the rapid national and global expansion of Umami. Appleman, also known for his appearances on the Food Network, worked with prestigious brands including Chipotle and most recently as OTG Vice President of Culinary. In particular, at Chipotle, Nate worked for over seven years along the side of its Founder and CEO, growing the business from 900 to 2200 locations. His understanding of global expansion at a brand like Chipotle and many other brands that they innovate in their think tank will be invaluable to sbe and Umami.

Nate Appleman, Chief Operating Officer of Umami: "I have long respected sbe, Disruptive and Umami from afar. Now, I have the opportunity to join an amazing group of the most talented people in the industry and help put my stamp on the Umami brand alongside Sam Nazarian. I am extremely excited for this next chapter in my career and to be able to take Umami to the next level and beyond."

John Polizzi, Vice President of Operations of Disruptive Group: "I'm so excited for the opportunity to work for Sam Nazarian and sbe's Disruptive Group. In the ever-changing hospitality industry, it's an honor to work alongside so many industry professionals at such a forward-thinking and dynamic company."

Polizzi brings over 25 years of operational and managerial experience to Disruptive Group. He was critical in the growth of Tao and China Grill Management as well as the Starr Restaurant Organization, working very closely with its Founder and CEO Stephen Starr. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Operations at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer supporting the brand's domestic and global growth, opening locations from Singapore to Disney. In his role with Disruptive, he will be essential in driving the company's growth and its ongoing integration with Accor.

This news follows the announcement that sbe and Accor, which acquired a 50 percent stake in the growing lifestyle hospitality company late last year, are committed to opening over 100 Umami Burger restaurants within Accor properties across the globe in the next seven years. Umami opened 4 locations in Mexico City and an additional 2 in Japan just this year, bringing the brand to 4 total locations in Tokyo. Umami is slated to open an additional 40 locations in Mexico and 10 more in Japan, with locations opening in the UAE and Doha soon as well. In addition, the hospitality partners are currently working to bring award-winning Disruptive Brands — Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carne by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege — to over 300 culinary, entertainment and nightlife venues globally over the next five years.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

