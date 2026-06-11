SBM hits the jackpot for the 2025-2026 fiscal year

Capitalizing on the strength of its gaming operations, Monaco's Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) has reported a group net profit of 112.9 million euros for the 2025-2026 fiscal year (ended March), up from 110.1 million euros a year earlier, while operating income rose 16% to 86.6 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/11/2026 at 03:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue for the Monegasque tourism group grew by 12% to 861.6 million euros. This included an 11% increase in hotel receipts to 443.1 million euros, driven by an 8% rise in accommodation activity thanks to strong growth in average daily rates, and an 11% uptick in food and beverage sales.



Gaming generated revenue of 259.6 million euros, a 20% increase, 'resulting from higher gaming volumes and a particularly favorable hold for table games, despite the rigorous application of compliance rules, as well as an increase in slot machine volumes'.



Finally, revenue from leasing activities saw a more moderate 4% increase to 156.5 million euros, with an occupancy rate near 100% for the residential portfolio and the contractual application of rent indexation.



SBM Group's performance over the first two months of the new 2026-2027 fiscal year is in line with the trends observed during the previous period. However, the inherent volatility of the gaming business prevents the group from providing full-year forecasts for the current exercise.