SBM Offshore's H1 25 results demonstrated significant revenue growth and substantial margin improvement, driven by the robust performance of the Turnkey segment. In addition, SBM Offshore made strategic progress with the approval of its innovative Blue Ammonia FPSO design and the development of a pioneering robotic solution for cleaning cargo oil tanks, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency.

Published on 09/26/2025 at 06:39 am EDT - Modified on 09/26/2025 at 08:01 am EDT

SBM Offshore N.V. was established in 1965 and is headquartered in Schiphol, Netherlands. It specializes in designing, producing, and marketing maritime systems and equipment for the oil and gas industry. Formerly known as IHC Caland N.V. until July 2005, SBM Offshore is a global leader in offshore energy solutions, particularly in Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units.

The company operates in two main business segments: Turnkey (57% of FY 24 revenue), which includes project delivery, EPCI, and technology development, and Lease & Operate (43%), which involves the long-term ownership, leasing, and operational management of FPSOs. SBM Offshore's vertically integrated operational model covers the entire project lifecycle, from initial concept and engineering to construction, commissioning, and multi-decade operation and maintenance.

As of 2025, the company owns and operates a fleet of FPSOs in key offshore energy regions such as Brazil, Guyana, West Africa, and the North Sea. Geographically, net sales are distributed as follows: Guyana (41%), Brazil (37%), Angola (7%), Suriname (6%), Equatorial Guinea (2%), and other regions (7%). It has around 6,400 employees.

Segmental growth drives H1 25

SBM Offshore released its H1 25 earnings on August 7, 2025, posting revenue of $2.8bn, with a 28% y/y growth, mainly driven by Directional Turnkey revenue, which rose to $1.3bn, a 100% increase y/y. Operating profit rose by 47% y/y to $728m mainly due to a substantial increase in Turnkey revenue and margins resulting from the full contribution of major FPSO projects (notably Jaguar and GranMorgu), with margins expanding by 329bp to 25.6%. Moreover, net income increased by 178% y/y to $322m, aided by higher EBIT and increased scale.

The pro-forma Directional backlog, which includes secured revenue from existing contracts primarily in the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments, decreased by $1.9bn compared to the position at December 31, 2024, bringing the total to $33.2bn. This decrease reflects the turnover for the period. The company's backlog provides cash flow visibility up to 2050. The company has also updated its FY 2025 guidance, increasing the Directional revenue forecast from above $4.9bn to above $5.0bn.

Strategic progress

SBM Offshore's innovative Blue Ammonia FPSO design has received approval in principle from ABS (on September 11, 2025). This floating production storage and offloading unit converts offshore natural gas into ammonia while capturing CO2 using Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology. The ammonia produced will serve as decarbonized energy for power and maritime sectors and the global ammonia market. This development aligns with SBM Offshore's TRUE. BLUE. TRANSITION strategy, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, and showcases their commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

In addition, Ambipar and SBM Offshore have jointly developed a pioneering robotic solution for cleaning cargo oil tanks on FPSOs, enhancing safety and sustainability in the oil and gas sector. This innovative technology uses remotely operated robots to clean tanks, eliminating the need for human entry and significantly reducing health and safety risks. Successfully applied in offshore operations, the system improves operational efficiency, reduces environmental impact, and marks a significant advancement in industry safety standards.

Robust cash flows

SBM Offshore has posted a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over FY 21-24, reaching $4.8bn, driven primarily by strong growth in Directional Turnkey revenue, supported by new awards and FPSO deliveries. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching $911m, however margins slightly contracted from 19.3% to 19.0% and net income decreased with a CAGR of minus 27.9% to $150m.

FCF doubled over the period FY 21-24, climbing from minus $1.4bn to $390m. This improvement was aided by sustained growth in net income, which fueled a significant rise in operating cash inflows, which rose from minus $755m to $1.5bn. In addition, the company’s gearing improved, with total debt-to-equity declining from 217.8% to 153%.

In comparison, Weatherford International plc, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 14.8% to $5.5bn in FY 24. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 100.7% to $938m. Net income increased at a CAGR of 4% to $506m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 2.2% over FY 24-27, reaching $6.5bn in FY 27. However, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of minus 1.1% to $1.3bn, with margins contracting by 203bp to 19.6%. Net income is estimated to decrease at a CAGR of minus 5% to $778m. Meanwhile, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of minus 3.3% and a net profit CAGR of minus 0.5% for Weatherford International.

Solid stock performance

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered strong returns of approximately 33.5%. In comparison, Weatherford International’s stock delivered negative returns of about 21.8% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of $0.9 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 5%.

SBM Offshore is currently trading at a P/E of 8.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $3.1, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 10.8x and Weatherford International‘s P/E of 12.8x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 9.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $989.8m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 15.8x but higher than that of Weatherford International (7.4x).

SBM Offshore is covered by seven analysts, with five having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having “Hold” ratings, with an average target price of $32.2, implying 25.2% upside potential from the current price.

Overall, the company has demonstrated strong growth and strategic advancements, particularly in innovative and sustainable energy solutions. The company's robust operational model, significant backlog, and solid stock performance highlight its resilience and potential for future success. With positive analyst ratings and a commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, SBM Offshore is well-positioned to continue leading in the offshore energy sector.

However, SBM Offshore faces diverse risks including climate change impacts, dependency on major oil clients, project execution complexities, geopolitical uncertainties, regulatory challenges, cybersecurity threats, and human capital issues. These risks could affect operations, financial performance, and future revenue streams.