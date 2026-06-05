SBM Offshore has announced a shareholders' agreement with its long-standing partner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) to divest a 45% stake in the special purpose companies established for the chartering and operation of the FSO Chalchi.

The Dutch offshore oil and gas infrastructure group will retain a 55% majority interest. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.



The FSO Chalchi is currently under construction and will be deployed under 20-year lease and operate contracts with Woodside Energy, through its Mexican subsidiary, Woodside Petroleo Operaciones de México.



This new FSO is being built on a Suezmax-type hull and will be equipped with a disconnectable turret mooring system designed by SBM Offshore. It will be moored in water depths of approximately 2,500 meters and will have a storage capacity of roughly 950,000 barrels of crude oil.



The FSO is destined for the Trion field, located 180 km off the Mexican coast and 30 km south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border. The Trion project is a joint venture between Woodside (60%, operator) and Petroleos Mexicanos (40%).