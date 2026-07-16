Schaeffler higher on broker upgrade

Schaeffler is up 2.1% at €8.55 in Frankfurt, in the wake of an upgrade by UBS on the auto parts maker's shares, following a preliminary presentation of its Q2 2026 results on Tuesday evening.

In its presentation, the German group said it expects to report stable revenue in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2025, with currency-adjusted growth very slightly negative.



On profitability, Schaeffler believes its operating profit (EBIT) before special items should be higher than in Q2 2025, moving closer to the midpoint of its full-year target range of 3.5% to 5.5%.



As for free cash flow, the group expects a moderately negative figure, mainly due to cash outflows related to restructurings and integrations, but says it remains on track to meet its full-year free cash flow targets.



Reacting to the update this morning, UBS upgraded Schaeffler to 'neutral' from 'sell', raising its price target from €7.1 to €8.1, a target that implied just 4% downside from the last closing price.



'The valuation reset, lower expectations and increased non-automotive optionality make the risk-reward more balanced despite ongoing execution challenges,' the Swiss bank said.