In its presentation, the German group said it expects to report stable revenue in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2025, with currency-adjusted growth very slightly negative.
On profitability, Schaeffler believes its operating profit (EBIT) before special items should be higher than in Q2 2025, moving closer to the midpoint of its full-year target range of 3.5% to 5.5%.
As for free cash flow, the group expects a moderately negative figure, mainly due to cash outflows related to restructurings and integrations, but says it remains on track to meet its full-year free cash flow targets.
Reacting to the update this morning, UBS upgraded Schaeffler to 'neutral' from 'sell', raising its price target from €7.1 to €8.1, a target that implied just 4% downside from the last closing price.
'The valuation reset, lower expectations and increased non-automotive optionality make the risk-reward more balanced despite ongoing execution challenges,' the Swiss bank said.
Schaeffler AG is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts. The Companyâ€™s activities are divided into three segments: Automotive Technologies (AT), Automotive aftermarket and Industrial. The AT has four business divisions (BD): E-mobility and chassis BD develops and manufactures mechanical and mechatronic, electrical components and systems for powertrains, offers solutions for hybrid and all electrical vehicles, for steering and other chassis applications respectively ; Engine & transmission systems BD produces and develops components and sub systems for engine and transmission applications in passenger and commercial vehicles; bearings BD provides rolling bearing applications and products; Automotive aftermarket is responsible for spare parts, repair and maintenance for engines, transmissions, and others. Industrial segment is for rotary and linear bearing solutions and for sensor-based condition monitoring systems along with hydrogen solutions.
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