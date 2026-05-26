The recovery from the crisis has proven more painful than anticipated for Schindler. Despite the weakness of its historical market and heavy restructuring costs, the company has nevertheless returned to growth in recent years. Fiscal year 2026 will now serve as a "test year," determining whether the streamlining of operations has been enough to secure a lasting return on capital.

In certain sectors, the players can be counted on the fingers of one hand. This is the case for the elevator and escalator market. Within this exclusive club, a few giants stand out: Otis, whose logo is undoubtedly familiar; Schindler Group, the leader in escalators; and the upcoming merger of Kone and Tk Elevator, a division of the Thyssenkrupp conglomerate. Founded 20 years after its American rival Otis, the Swiss group celebrated its centenary in 1974. At the time, it already relied on a network of over 50 subsidiaries across Europe, Latin America and South Africa.

The following decades were marked by aggressive international expansion. The group first set up in US through the acquisition of Ohio-based Houghton Elevator, followed by China with the creation of "China Schindler Elevator Co." in Beijing. Interestingly, this entry into the Chinese market in 1980 represented the very first industrial joint venture between China and a Western company. Regarding its achievements, in particular the group designed the longest escalator in France and can boast of having merged, in 1969, with the manufacturers of two of the Eiffel Tower's original elevators.

Unsurprisingly for this type of business, revenue is derived entirely from the sale of equipment and associated services. Geographically, the weight of history is obvious: the majority of revenue comes from the EMEA region, its historical stronghold, while the remainder is split between the Americas and Asia-Pacific, a region that has become central to the group.

How to erase 8 billion in one year

However, being a century-old company with many impressive stories to tell is not enough to escape market realities. Since its IPO in 1991, the company has enjoyed robust growth. Starting in the summer of 2021, the stock began to fall, which only ended the following year, wiping out half of its valuation in the process, with an abysmal loss of nearly CHF8bn in market capitalization. Investors clearly did not overlook the health crisis and the turmoil surrounding Chinese real estate developers.

Yet, the company was already slowing down well before these events. While revenue grew respectably until 2019, before plunging in 2020 due to the Covid crisis, margins were already eroding. Stagnant since 2017, they began to fall as early as 2019. The cause? Soaring raw materials prices, but also a fierce price war in China. During the 2010s, the Middle Kingdom was the most upbeat market for new installations, which exacerbated competition. Consequently, it was impossible to pass on rising manufacturing costs to customers without risking their loss.

Following the Covid-19 shock, returning to normal proved more complex than expected. The real estate crisis in China slowed new equipment installations, directly penalizing maintenance and modernization - the group's true profitability drivers. This was compounded by surging raw materials prices and bottlenecks in an exhausted supply chain. Finally, the vast restructuring plan carried out between 2021 and 2025 generated significant transition costs, even if it is now beginning to bear fruit.

Beyond Revenue

In recent years, after a brief rebound, revenue has declined. While seemingly a negative signal, this actually masks a genuine internal success. Faced with its market's upheaval, Schindler executed a major strategic pivot dubbed "Value Over Volume."

The first priority was addressing the China situation. Once the sector's cash cow, the country's economy slowed down with no prospect of a rapid recovery on the cards. Rather than waiting passively, the Swiss group slashed local production to align with actual demand. Schindler then reduced its workforce, modernized its processes, and closed its least competitive factories. It also divested from its least profitable markets, such as South Korea, where all operations were sold to rival Otis.

The final result is that while the company has shrunk in terms of volume, it has become far more agile and, crucially, significantly more profitable. This is evidenced by the trend in net income: between 2021 (the plan's launch) and 2025, it crossed the symbolic threshold of one billion Swiss francs. It is a winning bet for Schindler, which now approaches fiscal year 2026 with a healthier and more rational structure.

A promising start to the year

In China, market lethargy continues to weigh on revenue. However, order intake has been a positive surprise, exceeding consensus and growing by 3% compared to the Q4 2025, driven by a boom in the modernization of existing installations (+15%). Profitability is following the same trajectory, with its operating margin gaining 100 bp, reaching 13%.

Management remains confident and maintains its annual targets. The slump in the new installations segment is expected to fade away, while momentum remains solid in other business lines.

Regarding its valuation, the stock's 2026 P/E is currently 24.8x, well below its historical average, even if its perennial rival Otis appears more affordable, trading at a P/E of 17.9x. The recent recovery in its fundamentals is reassuring the financial community: the average price target is set at CHF 304, suggesting 21.63% upside potential. However, caution is necessary, as the majority of analysts currently recommend "holding" the stock rather than buying it.

While the indicators are turning green and the group claims to be equipped to absorb the price shocks associated with the current crisis, the market is proving wary. The question is no longer about the accounting success of the group's restructuring, but rather its ability to sustain these results over the long term. The group's Investor Day scheduled for June 3 will therefore be crucial: it will provide an opportunity to clarify the strategy and, potentially, win over the most skeptical observers.