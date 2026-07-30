H1 results were stellar for the French electrical equipment maker.

Compared with the same period last year, revenue jumped 9.8% over H1 2026.

Even so, that growth was weighed on by an unfavorable currency impact of 3.9%. Adjusting for that and for consolidation scope changes, which contributed 0.2%, Schneider's organic growth reached 14% at the end of a record half-year that will likely go down in the history books.

The equipment maker is in any case moving ahead of its target for annualized organic growth of between 7% and 10% through 2027, in line with its clear outperformance in H2 2025.

As expected, growth is running in double-digit territory in the data center segment, in North America, where Schneider generates 39% of its revenue, and in East Asia, 18% of revenue.

In Europe, a quarter of revenue, it still came in at 8%, no small feat on a continent where industry remains largely depressed. South Asia and the rest of the world posted a much more modest performance, but their contribution to consolidated revenue is marginal.

Led by the strong Jean-Pascal Tricoire-Olivier Blum duo, the French group has placed itself perfectly at the start of a new cycle that looks set to be supportive. This comes after a previous decade-long cycle executed flawlessly, as between 2016 and 2025 Schneider managed to double its profit and dividend payments, while its market capitalization quintupled.

Indeed, these gains reflect a considerable acquisition effort, with, net of asset disposals, more than €9bn directed towards the group's external growth strategy, most of it very timely during the pandemic.

The strong organic growth performance of recent quarters validates the intelligence of those choices. It has also earned Schneider Electric equity valuation multiples that are now at their all-time highs.