Schneider Electric announced on Thursday the inauguration, alongside its Canadian partner Albesol, of a new state-of-the-art facility in Mississauga, Ontario, following a $20 million investment.

This site, which is expected to create between 28 and 50 jobs over the coming year, will specialize in the manufacturing and assembly of medium-voltage switchgear for power distribution, as well as the production of modular electrical cabinets and heavy-duty drives for industrial processes--key components for the electrification of operations.

By producing this equipment locally in Canada, Schneider Electric and Albesol aim to ensure faster delivery of high-quality products to their customers.

The facility will also offer engineering services, testing, and project implementation support.