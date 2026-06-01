Schneider Electric boosted by Berenberg and at the heart of SoftBank's mega AI project in France

The industrial group is leading the CAC 40 index, gaining over 3% in late morning trading on Monday following a dual wave of positive news: a bullish recommendation from Berenberg and the announcement of its strategic role in a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure project led by SoftBank in France.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/01/2026 at 05:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Berenberg initiated coverage of the energy management specialist on Monday with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 325 euros. This level implies an upside potential of approximately 20% compared to Friday's closing price of 269.95 euros.



Schneider Electric remains one of Berenberg's top picks within the European electrification space. The bank believes the group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the boom in AI-related data centers, thanks to an offering that spans the entire value chain, from electrical equipment to cooling solutions and software. According to its estimates, data centers could account for nearly a quarter of the group's orders and serve as one of the primary growth engines in the coming years.



This momentum is reflected in a record order backlog of 25.4 billion euros, providing high visibility for future business. Berenberg also highlights that Schneider has the strongest exposure in the European sector to this rapidly expanding market, with growth in data centers expected to reach 20% to 25% per year through 2030.



Concurrently, Schneider Electric leveraged the Choose France 2026 summit to announce its commitment as a strategic technological and industrial partner in SoftBank's investment project aimed at accelerating the development of AI infrastructure in France.



The Japanese group plans to invest up to 75 billion euros to develop and operate 5 gigawatts of AI-dedicated data center capacity in France. An initial phase, representing 45 billion euros in investment, is expected to bring 3.1 gigawatts online by 2031 across several sites in the Hauts-de-France region, notably in Dunkirk, Le Bosquel, and Bouchain.



As part of this project, Schneider Electric will supply the electrical infrastructure and power modules for the future data centers. The group is also considering investing in a prefabricated data center module factory at the port of Dunkirk to support the rapid deployment of these facilities.



This equipment will integrate electrical distribution, secure power, and cooling technologies produced at several of the group's plants in France and across Europe.



While no financial details were disclosed regarding the expected impact for Schneider Electric, this announcement confirms the group's position as a primary beneficiary of the surge in global investment in the infrastructure required for artificial intelligence development.



The project follows the investments announced last year by Schneider Electric, which committed over 110 million euros to three French plants to meet growing demand from the data center, nuclear, and power grid markets.



Since the beginning of the year, the stock has jumped 18%.