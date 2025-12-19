"This acquisition strengthens Schneider Electric's strategic focus on India as an attractive and growing domestic market and one of the key hubs of its multi-hub strategy," the industrial group stated.

This completion follows an agreement signed in July, under which Schneider Electric agreed to buy out the Singaporean fund's shares in their Indian joint venture for a sum of 5.5 billion euros.

The French specialist in energy management and automation had then indicated that it expects SEIPL to deliver double-digit compound annual organic revenue growth in the coming years.