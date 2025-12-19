Schneider Electric Completes 100% Acquisition of SEIPL
Schneider Electric has announced the completion of its acquisition of the remaining 35% stake in Schneider Electric India Private Limited (SEIPL) from Temasek, bringing the French group's ownership of this entity to 100%.
This completion follows an agreement signed in July, under which Schneider Electric agreed to buy out the Singaporean fund's shares in their Indian joint venture for a sum of 5.5 billion euros.
The French specialist in energy management and automation had then indicated that it expects SEIPL to deliver double-digit compound annual organic revenue growth in the coming years.