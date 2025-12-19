Schneider Electric Completes 100% Acquisition of SEIPL

Schneider Electric has announced the completion of its acquisition of the remaining 35% stake in Schneider Electric India Private Limited (SEIPL) from Temasek, bringing the French group's ownership of this entity to 100%.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 02:57 am EST

"This acquisition strengthens Schneider Electric's strategic focus on India as an attractive and growing domestic market and one of the key hubs of its multi-hub strategy," the industrial group stated.



This completion follows an agreement signed in July, under which Schneider Electric agreed to buy out the Singaporean fund's shares in their Indian joint venture for a sum of 5.5 billion euros.



The French specialist in energy management and automation had then indicated that it expects SEIPL to deliver double-digit compound annual organic revenue growth in the coming years.