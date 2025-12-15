Schneider Electric continues to grow, Morgan Stanley raises its target

Published on 12/15/2025

Schneider Electric was among the biggest gainers on the CAC 40 index on Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange, with Morgan Stanley analysts significantly raising their target price for the stock after an investor meeting last Thursday that was generally well received by the market.



In a research note entitled "Growth is here, the rest will follow," the American investment bank said it had raised its target price on the stock from €275 to €280, while renewing its "overweight" recommendation.



"Schneider delivered a positive message at its CMD, which supports modest upside potential for consensus forecasts for the coming years," the New York-based firm said in its study.



"Everything will now depend on execution, even though all the levers seem to be in place to support 12% earnings per share (EPS) growth through the end of the decade," adds Morgan Stanley, which notes that the stock remains its preferred large cap in the electrical equipment sector.



At around 12:00 p.m., the stock was up more than 2.5%, while the CAC 40 was up around 1%.



In a separate note also released this morning, the TPICAP Midcap teams refer to a group with a "unique positioning" in the face of current major structural trends.



"Schneider is positioned at the heart of long-term energy and digital megatrends: energy management (smart buildings, energy efficiency, electrification), industrial automation (digitization of production lines), and data centers & critical infrastructure (around 25% of 2025 revenue), driven by exponential growth in demand for computing capacity, cloud, and edge computing," says Sarah Thirion, the analyst in charge of the stock.



In this regard, Schneider announced on Monday that its US subsidiary Motivait, which specializes in liquid cooling for digital infrastructure, had launched two new coolant distribution units (CDUs) designed to meet the thermal requirements of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.



These new models, called MCDU-45 and MCDU-55, which are expected to ramp up production in early 2026, are the first products introduced since Schneider Electric acquired Motivair in February 2025.







