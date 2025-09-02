Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday that it has upgraded Schneider Electric shares to "buy" from "hold," with a target price raised from €220 to €240.



The broker, which recently met with Schneider's CEO and CFO during a roadshow in France, notes that Olivier Blum, the head of the French industrial technology group, said at the meeting that growth would remain solid in 2025 and continue into 2026.



The analyst also notes that the data center sector continues to perform very well, which ensures good visibility for the company for next year.



In its note, DB adds that the group is expected to present a new strategic plan at its investor day on December 11, which should place greater emphasis on productivity and efficiency, thereby reassuring investors concerned about margin trends.



Following the recent underperformance of the stock, which has fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, the professional is upgrading its recommendation to buy.