On Thursday, Schneider Electric unveiled two new products developed with Nvidia to help operators deploy infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI).



The French group says that the first model aims to provide a unique critical framework combining integrated power management and liquid cooling control, including Schneider Electric's Motivair technologies.



The goal is to enable operators to manage complex AI infrastructure components in a unified manner, compatible with Mission Control, Nvidia's AI cluster orchestration and management software platform.



A second model is intended for the deployment of AI factory infrastructure reaching up to 142 kW per rack, specifically Nvidia GB300 NVL72 racks, within a single data hall.



Designed to support the future Nvidia Blackwell Ultra architecture, this design provides a technical framework covering four areas: power supply, facility cooling, computing space, and lifecycle software.



It also complies with American (ANSI) and international (IEC) standards.