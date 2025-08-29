On August 26, 2025, Schneider Electric launched a €3.5bn bond issue under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program in four tranches maturing in September 2027.
The bond has a variable coupon, with a fixed coupon of 2.625% at 4 years, 3% at 6.5 years, and 3.624% at 12 years.
This transaction will contribute to the financing of the acquisition of the remaining 35% of Schneider Electric India Private (SEIPL), thereby bringing the group's stake to 100%.
Schneider Electric: EUR3.5bn bond issue
Published on 08/29/2025 at 01:23 am EDT
