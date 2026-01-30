Schneider Electric has announced its intention to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees as part of its employee savings plans. The operation will involve the group's employees in 46 countries, including France, and will cover approximately 85% of the workforce.
The board of directors has delegated to the CEO the authority to issue up to 3,700,000 shares, representing about 0.645% of the share capital as of December 31, 2025.
Eligible employees will be able to subscribe to the shares directly or through a company mutual investment fund (FCPE), at a price set at 85% of the reference price.
The subscription period is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026, with settlement and delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. The new shares will be subject to an application for admission to trading on Euronext Paris and will be assimilated to existing shares.
Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries.
With a presence in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric SE is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software.
The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (18%), the United States (21.7%), North America (14.6%), China (12.2%), Asia-Pacific (14.9%) and other (13%).
