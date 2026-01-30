Schneider Electric Launches Capital Increase Reserved for Employees

The industrial group continues to expand employee share ownership with a new initiative covering a large part of its international workforce.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/30/2026 at 12:10 pm EST

Schneider Electric has announced its intention to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees as part of its employee savings plans. The operation will involve the group's employees in 46 countries, including France, and will cover approximately 85% of the workforce.



The board of directors has delegated to the CEO the authority to issue up to 3,700,000 shares, representing about 0.645% of the share capital as of December 31, 2025.



Eligible employees will be able to subscribe to the shares directly or through a company mutual investment fund (FCPE), at a price set at 85% of the reference price.



The subscription period is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026, with settlement and delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. The new shares will be subject to an application for admission to trading on Euronext Paris and will be assimilated to existing shares.