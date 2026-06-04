Schneider Electric launches OCEANE convertible bond issue

Schneider Electric has announced the launch of an offering of senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2034, via a placement to qualified investors only, for a nominal amount of EUR 800 million.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/04/2026 at 08:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The net proceeds of the issue will be used to finance the repurchase of the outstanding OCEANEs due November 27, 2030, issued by the company on November 27, 2023. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.



'The issuance is a key component of the company's overall financing strategy, allowing it to refinance the 2030 OCEANEs on more attractive terms, notably with a higher conversion price and a lower coupon', the industrial group explained.



The bonds will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of between 0.25% and 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on September 30 and March 30 of each year (or the following business day if any such date is not a business day), commencing on September 30, 2026.



The final terms are expected to be determined following the completion of the bookbuilding process later today. Settlement and delivery are scheduled for June 11. The conversion or exchange premium will be set between 35% and 40% above the reference share price.



The repurchase of the 2030 OCEANEs will be carried out through a concurrent repurchase offer via a reverse bookbuilding process, which may be followed by an early redemption in accordance with the clean-up call option provided for in the terms and conditions of the 2030 OCEANEs.