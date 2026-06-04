Schneider Electric launches OCEANE convertible bond issue
Schneider Electric has announced the launch of an offering of senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2034, via a placement to qualified investors only, for a nominal amount of EUR 800 million.
The net proceeds of the issue will be used to finance the repurchase of the outstanding OCEANEs due November 27, 2030, issued by the company on November 27, 2023. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
'The issuance is a key component of the company's overall financing strategy, allowing it to refinance the 2030 OCEANEs on more attractive terms, notably with a higher conversion price and a lower coupon', the industrial group explained.
The bonds will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of between 0.25% and 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on September 30 and March 30 of each year (or the following business day if any such date is not a business day), commencing on September 30, 2026.
The final terms are expected to be determined following the completion of the bookbuilding process later today. Settlement and delivery are scheduled for June 11. The conversion or exchange premium will be set between 35% and 40% above the reference share price.
The repurchase of the 2030 OCEANEs will be carried out through a concurrent repurchase offer via a reverse bookbuilding process, which may be followed by an early redemption in accordance with the clean-up call option provided for in the terms and conditions of the 2030 OCEANEs.
Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries.
With a presence in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric SE is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software.
The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (17.7%), the United States (34.4%), North America (4%), China (11.5%), Asia/Pacific (14.6%) and other (12.2%).
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