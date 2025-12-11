Schneider Electric posted the strongest rise in the CAC 40 index on Thursday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange after unveiling its financial targets for 2030 at the start of an investor day, which were well received by analysts, and promising to reward its shareholders with a share buyback program.
At around 10:15 a.m., the French energy technology specialist's share price was up 4%, while the CAC was up 0.5% at the same time.
During a meeting with the financial community at McLaren's Technology Center in the United Kingdom, the group announced that it had extended its target of average organic revenue growth of between 7% and 10% per year until 2030.
This growth in activity should be accompanied by an organic increase in its adjusted operating margin (EBITA) of 2.50 percentage points, cumulatively, over the period between 2026 and 2030, according to the electrification and automation specialist.
"This is good news, as these forecasts are slightly above consensus, suggesting an upward revision of market estimates," RBC teams said in a note.
"The resumption of share buybacks and the return on capital employed target are also favorable factors," the Canadian broker added.
Regarding its shareholder return policy, Schneider announced this morning that it plans to implement a share buyback program worth between €2.5 billion and €3.5 billion by 2030.
Its ROCE target has also been raised to 15%-20%.
As part of a "disciplined" approach to value creation, Schneider also intends to launch a divestment program representing between €1 billion and €1.5 billion in revenue, to be finalized by 2030.
More broadly, its "Advancing Energy Tech" strategic plan aims to capitalize on the new energy landscape by exploiting the opportunities offered by digitalization and AI.
Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries.
With a presence in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric SE is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software.
The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (18%), the United States (21.7%), North America (14.6%), China (12.2%), Asia-Pacific (14.9%) and other (13%).
