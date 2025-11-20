Schneider Electric shares posted one of the strongest performances on the CAC 40 index Thursday at the Paris Stock Exchange, following a string of significant contract wins in the United States, particularly in the data center and artificial intelligence sectors.

By 11:30 a.m., Schneider's stock was up 1.8%, making it the fifth-best performer on the CAC, which itself was advancing by 0.9% at the same time. Trading volumes were especially robust, with 240,000 shares changing hands, ranking Schneider as the second most actively traded stock on the index after BNP Paribas.

In a statement released last night during its 'Innovation Summit' for North America, held in Las Vegas, the French group announced it had been selected by Switch, a cloud services provider, for a contract worth a total of $1.9 billion (approximately EUR1.6 billion).

This supply capacity agreement (SCA) includes prefabricated electrical modules as well as the deployment of cooling units (chillers), Schneider explained, noting that this is the largest contract it has ever secured in this sector.

Switch currently operates five so-called 'exascale' data centers--capable of processing a billion billion operations per second--located in Las Vegas, Tahoe Reno, Atlanta, Grand Rapids, and Austin.

These AI-dedicated facilities, sprawling over thousands of acres and boasting electrical capacities of several gigawatts, also require significant cooling needs, estimated at around 2 MW per rack.

Also at its North American 'Innovation Summit,' Schneider announced last night that Digital Realty--another major data center operator--had signed a capacity contract worth $373 million. The deal covers the supply of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), low-voltage switchgear, and prefabricated modules. This brings the total value of contracts secured by Schneider yesterday alone to over $2.2 billion (EUR1.9 billion).