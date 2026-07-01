Schneider Electric slips after Cognite buyout despite analyst backing

The industrial group is posting the CAC 40's second-steepest decline, down 2.35% at 279 euros after announcing the acquisition of Cognite, a specialist in industrial data and artificial intelligence software, for $3.1bn in an all-cash deal.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 07/01/2026 at 06:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

With this acquisition, the French group aims to strengthen its position in industrial artificial intelligence by combining its energy management and automation businesses with Cognite's software capabilities.



Founded in 2017, the company employs more than 800 people and develops a cloud-native platform designed to collect, contextualize and leverage industrial data via a unified data model, a knowledge graph and agentic AI features.



Schneider Electric plans to integrate Cognite within Aveva, its subsidiary specializing in industrial software. The group believes the deal will bolster Aveva's Connect platform by adding advanced data contextualization and artificial intelligence capabilities, covering the full lifecycle of industrial assets, from design to operations and optimization.



'By integrating Cognite within Schneider Electric and Aveva, we are bringing together the world's most comprehensive infrastructure in energy management and automation with the software and AI capabilities needed to make it natively intelligent,' said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric.



The company generated revenue of more than $170m in 2025, driven by 36% growth in order intake in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and the success of its Atlas AI platform.



The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close over the coming quarters. Once completed, Cognite will be integrated into Aveva and consolidated within Schneider Electric's Industrial Automation business.



Analysts stay confident



Analysts see this acquisition as another illustration of Schneider Electric's strategy to build out its industrial software business.



Alpha Value notes that integrating Cognite into Aveva is the most significant transaction Schneider Electric has completed to date to expand its industrial software offering, bringing the group closer to Siemens, whose software has long been a major competitive advantage. The research firm nonetheless argues it remains to be proven that agentic AI will emerge as the most effective approach to boost productivity and accelerate the digital transformation of industrial sites.



For its part, RBC Europe is upbeat on the group's outlook. The broker raised its price target to 290 euros from 270 euros while reaffirming its 'outperform' rating. It forecasts average annual revenue growth of 9% between 2025 and 2030, at the top end of Schneider Electric's target range. According to RBC, the data center market will remain the main driver, with growth above 15% a year, accounting on its own for at least four points of the group's annual growth.



Since the start of the year, Schneider shares are up nearly 20%.