On Tuesday the French industrial technology group Schneider Electric shares rose in Paris, after Deutsche Bank upgraded them from "hold" to "buy".



An hour into trading, the electrification and automation specialist's share price was up 2.2%, marking the third-strongest rise in the CAC 40, which was down nearly 0.3% at the same time.



The broker, which said it recently met Schneider's CEO and CFO at a roadshow in France, noted that at the meeting Olivier Blum said that growth would remain strong in 2025, continuing into 2026.



The analyst also notes that the data center sector continues to perform very well, which ensures good visibility for the company for next year.



In its note, DB adds that the group is set to present a new strategic plan at its investor day on December 11, which should place greater emphasis on productivity and efficiency, thereby reassuring investors concerned about margin trends.



Following the recent underperformance of the stock, which has fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, the professional is upgrading the stock to buy, with a target price raised from €220 to €240.