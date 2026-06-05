Schneider Electric successfully prices 2034 OCEANE bond issue

Schneider Electric has announced the successful placement of senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2034. The offering, conducted via a private placement to qualified investors only, reached a total nominal amount of EUR 850 million.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/05/2026 at 01:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This issuance is a key component of the industrial group's global financing strategy, allowing it to refinance its 2030 OCEANEs under more attractive terms, notably featuring a higher conversion price and a lower coupon.



The net proceeds will be used to fund the repurchase of the outstanding OCEANEs due November 27, 2030, which were issued on November 27, 2023. Schneider Electric is expected to announce the final terms of this buyback shortly.



Any remaining net proceeds will be allocated toward general corporate purposes. Settlement and delivery of the 2034 OCEANEs are scheduled for June 11. The conversion/exchange premium has been set at 35% above the reference share price.