Schneider Electric announces the launch by Marks & Spencer of RE:Spark, a program to decarbonize its supply chain, developed in partnership with the French group's newly launched SE consulting services.



This initiative has been designed to accelerate the adoption of renewable electricity in the global supply chain, as part of M&S's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire value chain by 2040.



Through the RE:Spark program, the British retailer will launch a digital hub providing a centralized portal for the program and raise awareness of renewable electricity among its suppliers in Vietnam, Turkey, India, China, and Bangladesh.



It will also provide strategic advisory services to help its suppliers evaluate and implement clean energy solutions, and enable them to aggregate their demand for power purchase agreements (PPAs).



"The program will initially focus on high-impact areas within M&S's fashion supply chain, with plans to expand over the next three years," Schneider Electric said.