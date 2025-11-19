Schneider Electric announces the launch by Marks & Spencer of RE:Spark, a program to decarbonize its supply chain, developed in partnership with the French group's newly launched SE consulting services.
This initiative has been designed to accelerate the adoption of renewable electricity in the global supply chain, as part of M&S's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire value chain by 2040.
Through the RE:Spark program, the British retailer will launch a digital hub providing a centralized portal for the program and raise awareness of renewable electricity among its suppliers in Vietnam, Turkey, India, China, and Bangladesh.
It will also provide strategic advisory services to help its suppliers evaluate and implement clean energy solutions, and enable them to aggregate their demand for power purchase agreements (PPAs).
"The program will initially focus on high-impact areas within M&S's fashion supply chain, with plans to expand over the next three years," Schneider Electric said.
Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries.
With a presence in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric SE is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software.
The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (18%), the United States (21.7%), North America (14.6%), China (12.2%), Asia-Pacific (14.9%) and other (13%).
