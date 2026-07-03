Schneider starts the session higher, RBC more upbeat on the stock

Schneider Electric posted one of the CAC 40's strongest gains on Friday morning after a note from RBC, which views the power-technology specialist as a high-quality company ideally positioned in the booming data center market.

RBC, which also says the company is in excellent financial health, raised its price target this morning to €320 from €290, while maintaining its "outperform" rating.



In its note, the Canadian broker said it expects the French industrial group's strong commercial momentum to continue in the second quarter.



Upside potential above market forecasts



The broker notes that the electrical equipment maker benefits from structural growth drivers and significant exposure to the fast-expanding data center market. According to RBC, this trajectory should generate powerful operating leverage and enable Schneider to exceed its medium-term financial targets.



For the first half, with results due on July 30, the broker forecasts organic growth of 10.4% alongside an EBITDA margin of 19.4%, slightly above the market consensus. For the record, Schneider is targeting organic growth of 7% to 10% this year.



In Paris trading, the stock was up 0.7% above €277, outperforming a CAC 40 up 0.2%, after rising as much as 1.3% in early dealings.