Schneider Electric launched, on June 25, 2026, a €1.5bn bond issue under its EMTN program ("Euro Medium Term Note").

The issue comprises two tranches maturing, respectively, in December 2028 with a floating-rate coupon, and in 7.4 years with a fixed coupon of 3.375%.

This transaction is part of the Group's strategy to prefinance its debt maturities over the next twelve months.