Schott Pharma soars after raising its full-year targets

Schott Pharma is surging on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (+14.93%, at €20.25). The company raised its full-year financial targets after a strong third quarter.

Based on preliminary third-quarter 2026 figures, the company, which designs advanced containment solutions and drug delivery systems, is forecasting revenue growth of around 8% at constant exchange rates, and an EBITDA margin of about 27%. The market consensus had previously penciled in revenue up 3.5% and an EBITDA margin of 27.5%.



As a result, for the full fiscal year, Schott Pharma is now targeting revenue growth of between 5% and 6%, still at constant exchange rates, versus a range of 2% to 5% previously. The full-year EBITDA margin is expected to come in between 27% and 28%, compared with about 27% before.



The company said these new forecasts are above market expectations, which stood at +3.2% and 27.2%, respectively.

To support its case, Schott Pharma pointed to solid operating performance, as well as an agreement reached with a major customer regarding glass syringes.



Jefferies analysts welcomed the announcements, but kept their hold rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €17.30.