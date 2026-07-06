Schott Pharma surges on Deutsche Bank upgrade
Schott Pharma is jumping on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (+8.49%, to €18.92), largely lifted by a Deutsche Bank recommendation upgrade.
Published on 07/06/2026 at 04:07 am EDT
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DB believes that after a first half slowed by weaker demand from a key customer in the glass syringe business, an acceleration is likely in the third and fourth quarters, along with an improvement in margins.
Analysts therefore believe that the full-year targets should be achievable, at least at the midpoint of the guided range. From 2027, Schott Pharma is expected to return to performance in line with its medium-term targets, which include organic sales growth of 6% to 8% and continued margin expansion.