Schott Pharma surges on Deutsche Bank upgrade

Schott Pharma is jumping on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (+8.49%, to €18.92), largely lifted by a Deutsche Bank recommendation upgrade.

In a note, analysts decided to raise their rating on the stock of the company focused on designing advanced containment solutions and drug delivery systems, moving from neutral to buy. The price target was also lifted to €22 from €16.



DB believes that after a first half slowed by weaker demand from a key customer in the glass syringe business, an acceleration is likely in the third and fourth quarters, along with an improvement in margins.



Analysts therefore believe that the full-year targets should be achievable, at least at the midpoint of the guided range. From 2027, Schott Pharma is expected to return to performance in line with its medium-term targets, which include organic sales growth of 6% to 8% and continued margin expansion.