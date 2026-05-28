Scor places 500 million euros in subordinated notes

Scor has announced the successful placement with institutional investors of 500 million euros in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The notes, which mature on June 5, 2056, are eligible as Tier 2 regulatory capital under Solvency II.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/28/2026 at 02:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The initial fixed interest rate of 4.510% per annum will be payable annually in arrears until June 5, 2036 (inclusive). From that date, the notes will bear interest at a floating rate (3-month EURIBOR + margin), payable quarterly.



The net proceeds will be used for the reinsurer's general corporate purposes, including the financing of the concurrent tender offer for subordinated notes with a total nominal amount of 250 million euros maturing on June 5, 2047, and a nominal amount of 500 million euros maturing on May 27, 2048.



Settlement and delivery of the notes is scheduled for June 5, 2026. An application will be made for the notes to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. They are rated 'A3' by Moody's France SAS.