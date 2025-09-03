Scor announces the successful placement with institutional investors of €500m of subordinated bonds bearing fixed and then variable interest, maturing on September 10, 2055 and eligible for Tier 2 regulatory capital under Solvency II.



The transaction was met with strong investor demand and settlement is scheduled for September 10. An application for admission to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange will be made.



The initial fixed interest rate of 4.522% p.a. will be payable annually in arrears until September 10, 2035 (inclusive), after which the bonds will bear interest at a variable rate (3-month EURIBOR + margin) payable quarterly in arrears on March 10, June 10, September 10, and December 10 of each year.



The bonds are rated 'A-' by S&P Global Ratings. The estimated net proceeds from the issue will be used for the group's general corporate purposes, including to finance a concurrent tender offer for €600m of subordinated bonds maturing on June 8, 2046.