On Tuesday, Scor announced the launch of a buyback offer for subordinated bonds with a total nominal value of €600m, as well as its intention to issue new subordinated bonds, without however disclosing the terms of the transaction.



The cash buyback offer is to cover the subordinated bonds issued in December 2015, with a total nominal value of €600m, bearing interest at a reset fixed rate and maturing in June 2046, with a first early redemption date in June 2026.



At the same time, subject to market conditions, the reinsurer plans to issue euro-denominated subordinated bonds bearing fixed and then variable interest rates and eligible for Tier 2 regulatory capital under Solvency II, which will be used for the group's general purposes, including the financing of the buyback offer.



The buyback offer is scheduled to begin today and end on Monday September 8.