Scor posts a notably lower ROE in the second quarter
Scor reported adjusted net income down 16.4% to €188m (€1.05 per share) for the second quarter of 2026, translating into an annualized adjusted return on equity (ROE) of 18%, compared with 22.6% in the same period of 2025.
In P&C, the combined ratio came in at 79.5%, with a natural-catastrophe loss ratio of 2.9%, reflecting low claims during the quarter. This performance includes low claims, both attritional and natural-catastrophe related, as well as increased prudence.
In L&H, insurance service result stood at €49m, impacted by a negative experience variance related to the outcome of an arbitration. In Investments, finally, Scor says it is benefiting from high reinvestment rates and posting a running yield of 3.6%.
The reinsurance group's solvency ratio is estimated at 220% at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up 5 percentage points from December 31, 2025, a level supported by operational capital generation across its business lines.
'Overall, these results demonstrate the resilience of our operating model and our ability to maintain high-quality performance despite changing market conditions,' said CEO Thierry Leger, who is 'entering the second half on the back of robust fundamentals.'
Scor SE is the leading French reinsurance company. Gross written premiums per activity are distributed as follows:
- life and health reinsurance (52.5%);
- non-life reinsurance (47.5%): reinsurance against damages (coverage for damage to industrial and commercial property, vehicles, ships, and stored or transported merchandise, coverage for losses due to fire, and civil liability coverage) and specialties (coverage for risks in the agriculture, aviation, construction and credit guarantee fields).
Geographic distribution of written premiums is as follows: France (15.2%), Europe (46%), the Far East (21.7%), North America (6.5%), South America (2.4%), Africa (0.5%) and other (7.7%).
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