Scor posts a notably lower ROE in the second quarter

Scor reported adjusted net income down 16.4% to €188m (€1.05 per share) for the second quarter of 2026, translating into an annualized adjusted return on equity (ROE) of 18%, compared with 22.6% in the same period of 2025.

In P&C, the combined ratio came in at 79.5%, with a natural-catastrophe loss ratio of 2.9%, reflecting low claims during the quarter. This performance includes low claims, both attritional and natural-catastrophe related, as well as increased prudence.



In L&H, insurance service result stood at €49m, impacted by a negative experience variance related to the outcome of an arbitration. In Investments, finally, Scor says it is benefiting from high reinvestment rates and posting a running yield of 3.6%.



The reinsurance group's solvency ratio is estimated at 220% at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up 5 percentage points from December 31, 2025, a level supported by operational capital generation across its business lines.



'Overall, these results demonstrate the resilience of our operating model and our ability to maintain high-quality performance despite changing market conditions,' said CEO Thierry Leger, who is 'entering the second half on the back of robust fundamentals.'