Scor Relocates Its Irish Subsidiary SGRI to France

Scor has announced the completion of the cross-border transformation of its Irish subsidiary SGRI (Scor Global Reinsurance Ireland), which, as of January 8, has become a French public limited company named SGRF (Scor Global Reinsurance France).

Now based at Scor's headquarters in Paris, the subsidiary is under the supervision of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution. All assets and obligations of SGRI remain those of SGRF, and there are no changes for its counterparties.



The reinsurance group explains that the relocation of this entity reflects its commitment, as part of the Forward 2026 strategic plan, to simplify its corporate structure and enhance its efficiency.