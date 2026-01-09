Now based at Scor's headquarters in Paris, the subsidiary is under the supervision of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution. All assets and obligations of SGRI remain those of SGRF, and there are no changes for its counterparties.

The reinsurance group explains that the relocation of this entity reflects its commitment, as part of the Forward 2026 strategic plan, to simplify its corporate structure and enhance its efficiency.