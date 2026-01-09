Scor Relocates Its Irish Subsidiary SGRI to France
Scor has announced the completion of the cross-border transformation of its Irish subsidiary SGRI (Scor Global Reinsurance Ireland), which, as of January 8, has become a French public limited company named SGRF (Scor Global Reinsurance France).
Now based at Scor's headquarters in Paris, the subsidiary is under the supervision of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution. All assets and obligations of SGRI remain those of SGRF, and there are no changes for its counterparties.
The reinsurance group explains that the relocation of this entity reflects its commitment, as part of the Forward 2026 strategic plan, to simplify its corporate structure and enhance its efficiency.
Scor SE is the leading French reinsurance company. Gross written premiums per activity are distributed as follows:
- life and health reinsurance (50.8%);
- non-life reinsurance (49.2%): reinsurance against damages (coverage for damage to industrial and commercial property, vehicles, ships, and stored or transported merchandise, coverage for losses due to fire, and civil liability coverage) and specialties (coverage for risks in the agriculture, aviation, construction and credit guarantee fields).
Geographic distribution of written premiums is as follows: France (12.6%), Europe (45.9%), Far East (23.8%), North America (6.5%), South America (2.2%), Africa (0.7%) and others (8.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.