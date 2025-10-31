Scor has posted net income of €217m (€211m excluding the impact of the change in fair value of the option on treasury shares) for Q3 2025, compared with a loss of €117m a year earlier.



The reinsurer explains that this improvement was driven by all business lines, citing a combined ratio in P&C of 80.9%, with low natural catastrophe activity and continued increased caution.



It also points to a result in L&H insurance of €98m, "with an experience deviation since the beginning of the year in line with forecasts," and a current return on investments of 3.5%, "with reinvestment rates remaining attractive."



'Looking ahead to the January 1 renewals, Scor will continue to leverage its leading franchise and deliver on its Forward 2026 objectives in a disciplined manner,' management said.