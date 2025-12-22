Scout24 SE posted solid Q3 25 results, fueled by strong subscription-driven revenue growth across core segments, coupled with international acquisitions, positioning the company for sustained European market leadership and enhanced data competitive advantages.

Scout24 is a German digital marketplace company founded in 1998. Headquartered in Munich, the company operates ImmoScout24, a leading platform for residential and commercial real estate listing and search services across Germany and Austria, connecting homeowners, agents, tenants and buyers. The company operates through two segments: Professional and Private.

Scaling Spanish market

Scout24 has announced the acquisition of Fotocasa and Habitaclia from EQT, Spainish platforms that have over 8 million monthly active users, 1 million property listings, and 14,000 agent customers, with an enterprise value of €153m. These platforms offer 20 years of extensive local expertise and present an attractive opportunity for Scout24 to broaden its operations to Europe's most dynamic market, which has an annual transaction value growth rate of 6% since 2021.

This acquisition is expected to bring in 40,000 B2B customers, 28 million monthly unique visitors across global platforms and generate about €60m in revenue, boosting Scout24's scale and enabling data leadership.

Continued growth sustenance

Scout24 posted decent performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 12.3%, reaching €589m in FY 24, propelled by robust demand for subscription products, strategic acquisitions and customer base expansion. EBITDA surged at a CAGR of 13.8%, reaching €266m. Consequently, its EBITDA margin rose from 43.7% to 45.2%.

Over FY 21-24, FCF grew from €131m to €225m, supported by growth in cash inflow from operations, rising from €135m to €257m.

The company presented solid Q3 25 results, driven by growth across core segments, supported by higher subscription revenue, rising number of customers, and strong demand for the Plus product range. In addition, the EBITDA margin remained flat at 62.9%.

In comparison, Rightmove plc, a regional peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over FY 21-24, reaching £390m in FY 24. EBITDA grew at CAGR of 5.4% to £264m, however its margin contracted from 74% to 67.8%.

Upside potential

The company declared annual dividends of €1.3 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Scout24 is currently trading at a P/E of 27.4x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of €3.2, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 31.4x and Rightmove's valuation of 18.7x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.7x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of €401m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 16.4x and Rightmove's 13.3x.

Scout24 is monitored by 15 analysts, 10 of whom have 'Buy' ratings and five have 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of €120, implying 39.2% upside potential at the share's current price.

Analysts' views are supported by an estimated EBITDA CAGR of 14.2% over FY 24-27, reaching €517.8m, with margin of 62% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 22.8% to €300.5m. In comparison, for Rightmove, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 6.7% and net profit CAGR of 7.7% over FY 24-27.

Overall, Scout24 through its historical performance presented steadily improving profitability and cash generation. Looking ahead, integration of its Spanish acquisitions, continued product innovation, and significant analyst confidence signal sustained double-digit earnings growth and an expanding leadership position in Europe.

However, it faces intense competition from alternative real estate platforms and emerging digital marketplaces, high exposure to favorable real estate market conditions, macroeconomic downturns and housing market volatility.