First the German frigates, now the British… Following the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his likely successor at Downing Street, Andy Burnham, is expected to withhold funding for new destroyers. This is a blow for BAE Systems (-0.8%), which was the presumed frontrunner for the project.

According to the Sunday Times, the UK's highly anticipated Defence Investment Plan (DIP) is unlikely to include funding for up to eight next-generation Type 83 destroyers, intended to replace the Type 45 fleet scheduled for retirement by the end of 2038. Funding for five Type 32 frigates is also expected to be cut.



"The British Defence Secretary has pivoted the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) toward more immediate priorities, specifically to provide the latest equipment to personnel deployed on the front line," the British government announced over the weekend.



In place of the Type 83, at least six Common Combat Vessels (CCV) are expected to be developed to serve as command platforms for unmanned systems.



"British elite commandos will be equipped with new fast craft as well as the latest technology in drones and autonomous systems, as the new Defence Secretary shifts spending toward front-line operational needs to address emerging threats," the British forces' statement continued.



According to Jefferies, this news represents a "slight negative" for BAE Systems (Hold), which would have almost certainly been named the prime contractor for the Type 83 program.



"It is still difficult to assess the implications of the CCV replacement for BAE, even though the group has submitted a proposal. Babcock (Buy), covered by our UK industrial specialists, has also submitted a bid," noted Chloe Lemarie, the analyst in charge of the sector.



"We believe the market had already largely anticipated the cancellation of the Type 32 program, given the lack of an official timetable and the significant funding gap in the British defense budget. However, the cancellation of the Type 83 comes as more of a surprise," she added.



The abandonment of the program echoes the recent cancellation of the German F126 frigates, as modern militaries appear to favor smaller, less expensive capabilities that can be deployed rapidly over heavier, more complex programs. Western armed forces seem to be revising their capability priorities in light of lessons learned from the wars in Ukraine and Iran.